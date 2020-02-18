Nubia Red Magic 5G is shaping up to be a beast of a phone. As per the latest development, it will have a 16GB RAM variant.

The information comes from Nubia‘s top executive Ni Fei, who took to Weibo to conduct a poll. The result of the poll showed people do want 16GB RAM phones. Hence, Nubia has decided to launch the Red Magic 5G in a 16GB RAM model.

Earlier rumors have claimed that Nubia Red Magic 5G will have support for 80W fast charging. The gaming smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and have dual-mode 5G.

The handset could sport a 144Hz refresh rate display. It is already confirmed to feature LPDDR5 RAM supplied by Samsung. Moreover, the phone will run Redmagic OS version 3.0 based on Android 10.

Source: Weibo