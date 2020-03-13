Nubia Red Magic 5G has gone official, and from the looks of it, this phone is decked with top-of-the-line hardware and a design that will appeal to mobile gaming enthusiasts. Yet, the Red Magic 5G is not the only overpowered gaming phone out there. Xiaomi-backed Black Shark also launched its latest phone – Black Shark 3 Pro – earlier this month. Here’s how the two phones stack up against each other:

Nubia Red Magic 5G vs Black Shark 3 Pro: display

Nubia Red Magic 5G is the world’s first phone to offer a display with 144Hz refresh rate. Nubia’s offering features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080 x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also TUV Rheinland certified for cutting down blue light exposure.

As for the Black Shark 3 Pro, it comes with a 7.1-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,120 pixels) AMOLED display with a lower 90HZ refresh rate, but a higher 270Hz touch sampling rate, which means better response time while gaming. The panel has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and supports the MEMC motion compensation technology.

Nubia Red Magic 5G vs Black Shark 3 Pro: Hardware

Red Magic 5G draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, ticking alongside up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Aside from the usual array of liquid cooling component, the Red Magic 5G comes with an internal 15,000RPM fan to keep things cool.

There are two capacitive shoulder buttons that provide haptic feedback and offer touch sampling rate of 300Hz. It comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 55W air-cooled turbo fast charge technology.

The Black Shark 3 Pro is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 256GB of onboard UFS 2.0 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Notably, the Black 3 Pro features pop-up shoulder buttons to act as trigger buttons while gaming.

These will provide a console controller-like gaming experience, giving it an edge over the haptic buttons on the Red Magic 5G. Black Shark 3 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging support and can also be topped up at 18W output via the magnetic charging dock.

Nubia Red Magic 5G vs Black Shark 3 Pro: Camera

Both these phones are gaming-centric, but they don’t cut any corners when it comes to the camera department. The main camera on the Red Magic 5G is a 64-megapixel snapper that uses the Sony IMX686 sensor and has an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by an 8-megapixel camera.

Coming to the Black Shark 3 Pro, it also has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera is assisted by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter. Selfie duties will be handled by a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Nubia Red Magic 5G vs Black Shark 3 Pro: Price

Nubia Red Magic 5G comes in four shades – Hacker Black, Mars Red, Cyber Neon, and a Transparent Edition. It is priced starting at CNY 3,799 (approximately $540) for the 8GB+128GB model, and goes up to CNY 5,199 (roughly $740) for the 16GB+256GB transparent edition model.

As for the Black Shark 3 Pro, it will be up for grabs in Phantom Black and Armor Grey colour options. It is priced at CNY 4,699 (approximately $670) for the base 8GB+256GB version and will set buyers back by CNY 5,399 (around $770) for the top-end 12GB+512GB configuration.