Ahead of March 12 launch, Nubia is releasing information about its Red Magic 5G gaming phone in bits and pieces. The latest teaser says it will sport a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It will be the first in the industry to do so.

The teaser also suggests that the handset will come with capacitive shoulder triggers and a game-specific microphone. The latter is placed on the left-hand side of the device.

As for the specifications, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will include the Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage and dual-mode 5G. In addition, the phone will come with a 144Hz refresh rate screen. Moreover, there will be an improved active cooling system, a main 64MP Sony IMX686 camera module, and a 4,400mAh battery.

Source: Weibo