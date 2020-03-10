Nubia Red Magic 5G
Author
Tags

Ahead of March 12 launch, Nubia is releasing information about its Red Magic 5G gaming phone in bits and pieces. The latest teaser says it will sport a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It will be the first in the industry to do so.

The teaser also suggests that the handset will come with capacitive shoulder triggers and a game-specific microphone. The latter is placed on the left-hand side of the device.

As for the specifications, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will include the Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage and dual-mode 5G. In addition, the phone will come with a 144Hz refresh rate screen. Moreover, there will be an improved active cooling system, a main 64MP Sony IMX686 camera module, and a 4,400mAh battery.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like

Black Shark 3 Pro is a Snapdragon 865-powered gaming phone with pop-up shoulder buttons

Black Shark 3 Pro’s pop-up shoulder buttons provide a tactile feedback that mimics what you get with a console controller.
OnePlus 8 Lite

OnePlus 8 Lite will sport a 90Hz refresh rate panel, specs, price leaked

The OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

If you have a Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, don’t update to Android 10

Xiaomi released a buggy version of Android 10 for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite and it’s causing devices to brick or putting them in a boot loop