Nubia Red Magic 5g
Up next
Author
Tags

Ahead of the March 12 launch, Nubia is revealing information about its Red Magic 5G in bits and pieces. This time around, it has revealed the gaming phone’s color options. The handset will be made available in two color models: Red-Blue and Black-Red. The former looks very unique.

The official naming scheme is expected to differ. The Nubia Red Magic 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It will sport a 144Hz refresh rate.

Further, the gaming smartphone will feature a 64MP camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor. It is teased to have support for 55W fast charging.

We expect more information to be revealed as we head towards the launch.

Source: GizmoChina

You May Also Like

I have a Galaxy S20. Do I need a camera or is it good enough?

Galaxy S20 has capable camera hardware. But do I still need a DSLR or compact camera if I carry the Samsung flagship in my pocket?

Redmi Note 9 Pro alleged live image shows quad cameras and flashy gradient design

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro is shown packing quad rear cameras in the leaked image, something that the company has already confirmed via teasers.

Google I/O 2020 has also been canceled over coronavirus concerns

The next Google I/O has also been canceled because of the coronavirus threat, and the company may also consider holding a digital event