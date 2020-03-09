Ahead of the March 12 launch, Nubia is revealing information about its Red Magic 5G in bits and pieces. This time around, it has revealed the gaming phone’s color options. The handset will be made available in two color models: Red-Blue and Black-Red. The former looks very unique.

The official naming scheme is expected to differ. The Nubia Red Magic 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It will sport a 144Hz refresh rate.

Further, the gaming smartphone will feature a 64MP camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor. It is teased to have support for 55W fast charging.

We expect more information to be revealed as we head towards the launch.

Source: GizmoChina