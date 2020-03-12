There is a new gaming phone on the block, and this one means business. The Nubia Red Magic 5G went official earlier today, packing some truly impressive hardware such as a first-in-class 144Hz refresh rate display, up to 16 gigs of RAM, Snapdragon 865 chip, a 64-megapixel camera, and a lot more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nubia Red Magic 5G:

Display

The key attraction of Nubia Red Magic 5G is the 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080 x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures an ultra-smooth experience, be it just scrolling through the UI or gaming. The TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified panel has 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio without any distracting notch or punch hole. Authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Hardware and performance

Unsurprisingly, the Red Magic 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC clocked at 2.84GHz. It is paired with up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Aside from the usual liquid cooling hardware that is accompanied by copper foils, thermal gels, and graphite, the Nubia Red Magic 5G has a dedicated 15,000RPM fan and an external vent to dissipate heat.

The Red Magic 5G comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 55W air-cooled turbo fast charge tech to quickly juice up the battery. On the software side, the phone runs Red Magic OS based on Android 10.

Camera

The Nubia Red Magic 5G doesn’t just focus on styling and silicon, as the camera hardware is quite respectable as well. The Red Magic 5G features a 64-megapixel main snapper that uses the Sony IMX686 sensor and has an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Selfie duties will be handled by an 8-megapixel sensor camera.

Design

Nubia Red Magic is made out of aviation-grade aluminium alloy and has an aggressive design scheme. There is an LED-backlit logo in a vertical stripe on the rear panel, because it is a gaming phone after all. The phone has two dedicated pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on the right side that offer a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

And thankfully, the Nubia Red Magic 5G retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes in a trio of colours – Hacker Black, Mars Red, and Cyber Neon. There is a cool Transparent Edition as well that shows the phone’s internals in all their glory.

Nubia Red Magic 5G starts at CNY 3,799 (approximately $540) for the base 8GB+128GB model, and goes up to CNY 5,199 (roughly $740) for the top-of-the-line 16GB+256GB transparent edition model.