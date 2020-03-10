Nubia is all set to introduce its next gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 5G on March 12. The device will be launching within 48 hours. While we already know a lot about the phone, stuff like camera specs, and more are still left under the wraps. However, here’s all we know about the upcoming phone.

Nubia Red Magic 5G specs

Display

The upcoming gaming phone may feature a 6.65-inch AMOLED display. While the pixel resolution remains unknown, it will sport a 144Hz refresh rate with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The latter will be an industry-first. It is likely to have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. Further, the display will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Hardware and Performance

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It will come with 8GB, 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. Further, the handset will feature Wi-Fi 6 and Dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA). It will run Android 10 out of the box with RedMagic OS 3.0 on top.

To recall, it was spotted on Geekbench and scored 4308 in single-core and 13537 in the multi-core benchmark. In contrast, the 12GB RAM variant scored 4333 in single-core and 13489 in the multi-core benchmark.

Further, the handset will come with capacitive shoulder triggers and a game-specific microphone. The latter is placed on the left-hand side of the device. Moreover, it will feature an improved cooling system. As per the teasers, it will have a vent for the internal fan to dissipate heat.

Camera and Battery

The Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone will sport a triple rear camera setup. It is confirmed to feature a 64MP primary camera with the Sony IMX686 sensor. The specs of the other two sensors remain unknown. The cameras are housed in a strip followed by the “REDMAGIC” logo that appears to light up in different colors.

As for the battery, the handset is said to pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

Moreover, the upcoming gaming phone is confirmed to be made available in three color options. It has been revealed in official posters, giving us a detailed look at its aggressive aesthetics.