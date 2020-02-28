Nubia Red Magic 5G
Nubia Red Magic 5G live image has appeared online. It details the unique color model of the phone.

A vertical camera strip can be seen in the image. It houses three cameras followed by the “REDMAGIC” logo that appears to light up in different colors. Further, the edge consists of a shoulder button, an air vent, and a pogo connector.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is said to feature a 6.65-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4,400mAh battery. Moreover, the device will have an “air-cooled fast charging solution” to prevent the phone from overheating while charging and maintain the battery’s longevity.

The gaming phone is tipped to sport the 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. It is rumored to support 55W fast charging technology as well. You can read more about it here.

Source: GameBench

