Nubia Play 5G is finally making its debut in the European market starting with Spain, but under a different name – Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite – and with slightly tweaked specs. As the name makes it abundantly clear, it is a watered-down version of the flagship Red Magic 5G gaming phone, but the Red Magic 5G Lite still packs quite a punch at a competitive price point.

It packs a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood is the 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. You get four cameras at the back, with the main snapper using a 48MP sensor.

The proprietary ICE2.5 Liquid Cooling Technology keeps things cool, while a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability keeps the lights on. Here’s a quick look at the phone’s specifications:

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite specifications

Display6.65-inch AMOLED
FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM8GB LPDDR4X
Storage256GB UFS 2.1
Rear Cameras48MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro lens
2MP depth sensor
Front Camera8MP
Battery5,100mAh
18W fast charging
Dimensions171.7 x 78.5 x 9.1 mm
Weight215 grams
SecurityIn-display fingerprint sensor

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite price

Nubia has launched the Red Magic 5G Lite in partnership with Vodafone, and it is currently available from all Vodafone sales channels in Spain with a 36-month installment plan starting at €17/month. Vodafone is also throwing in a wireless gamepad worth €50 and a protective case that costs €20 as a freebie.

