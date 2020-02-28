Nubia Red Magic 5G is shaping up to be a unique smartphone in terms of color options. The gaming phone has appeared on TENAA under model number NX659J. The images in the listing show the back of the phone. It sports pink color on one vertical half and light blue on the other.

The colors become darker as they move towards the edges of the edge with the pink turning to red. It gives the Nubia Red Magic 5G quite a distinct look. The right edge reveals capacitive shoulder buttons and the ventilation grills. Further, the power button and volume rockers are also present on the right edge.

The gaming phone also sports a triple rear camera setup. It is tipped to come in three RAM variants of 8GB,12GB, and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM supplied by Samsung. Moreover, the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

It will run Redmagic OS version 3.0 based on Android 10.

Source: TENAA