ZTE’s Nubia offshoot has finally launched its highly anticipated gaming phone – the Red Magic 5G. The objective behind making this phone was simple – cram the most powerful hardware possible into a frame that looks cool and is functional as well. And to be fair, this one looks like a success story.

Red Magic 5G is the world’s first phone to feature a 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, and also has capacitive shoulder buttons for that console controller vibe. And oh, this phone has a dedicated fan for heat management, something no other smartphone out there can boast off.

Here are the phone’s key specifications:

  • 6.65-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • Triple rear cameras (64-megapixel main + 8-megapixel wide-angle + 2-megapixel macro)
  • 8-megapixel front camera
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
  • 4,500mAh battery with 55W charging

Nubia Red Magic 5G comes in Black, Mars Red, Cyber Neon, as well as a Transparent Edition. It starts at CNY3,799 (approximately $540) and is now up for pre-order in China, but there is no word on its international availability.

