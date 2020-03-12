ZTE’s Nubia offshoot has finally launched its highly anticipated gaming phone – the Red Magic 5G. The objective behind making this phone was simple – cram the most powerful hardware possible into a frame that looks cool and is functional as well. And to be fair, this one looks like a success story.

Red Magic 5G is the world’s first phone to feature a 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, and also has capacitive shoulder buttons for that console controller vibe. And oh, this phone has a dedicated fan for heat management, something no other smartphone out there can boast off.

Here are the phone’s key specifications:

6.65-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

Triple rear cameras (64-megapixel main + 8-megapixel wide-angle + 2-megapixel macro)

8-megapixel front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

4,500mAh battery with 55W charging

Nubia Red Magic 5G comes in Black, Mars Red, Cyber Neon, as well as a Transparent Edition. It starts at CNY3,799 (approximately $540) and is now up for pre-order in China, but there is no word on its international availability.