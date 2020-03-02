Nubia has announced that its next gaming phone – the Red Magic 5G – will be launched on March 12 in China. Alongside the launch announcement, the company has also revealed that its next offering has an upgraded fan that noticeably improves cooling performance.

Yes, the Nubia Red Magic 5G has a fully-functioning fan under the hood that has a 15,000 rpm count for heat dissipation. The upcoming Nubia phone is said to pack a 144Hz display and will come in a 16GB RAM variant as well.

Nubia Red Magic 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will reportedly pack triple rear cameras. And if the leaked images are anything to go by, the upcoming Nubia phone will flaunt an eye-catching dual-tone paintjob with a backlit logo and capacitive shoulder buttons.