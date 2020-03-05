So, the leaks were legitimate after all. After appearing in numerous live images and renders, the upcoming Red Magic 5G gaming phone has finally been revealed in an official poster, giving us a detailed look at its aggressive aesthetics.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G’s rear panel has an X-shaped design with a two-tone paintjob, and two colour options as well. There are two capacitive shoulder buttons on the sides, sitting alongside the proprietary pogo pin connector, and a vent for the internal fan to dissipate heat.

Nubia’s official poster clearly shows triple rear cameras and a tall display with nearly non-existent side bezels. Here’s everything that Nubia has so far confirmed about the Red Magic 5G:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

16GB LPDDR5 RAM

64-megapixel camera with Sony IMX686 sensor

144Hz display

UFS 3.0 storage

55W charging

In-display fingerprint sensor

Wi-Fi 6

Dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA)

Source: Nubia