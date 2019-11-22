nubia Red Magic 3S Eclipse Black
ZTE-associate nubia is well known for pushing the envelope with its high-performance gaming devices. After the Red Magic 3 and Red Magic 3S, the company is now announcing the availability of the nubia Red Magic 3S Eclipse Black.

Featuring an all-black design with red accents, the Red Magic 3S Eclipse Black is a real powerhouse. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, it packs active liquid-cooling with an internal turbo fan to keep things cool.

The Eclipse Black features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The same configuration is available in Mecha Silver, while the Cyber Shade takes RAM up to 12GB, and storage to 256GB.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charge capabilities, the phone features a 6.65-inch AMOLED display operating at 120Hz.

The phone is available for purchase over at redmagic.gg, and it goes for the below prices:

Eclipse Black & Mecha Silver (8GB + 128 GB):

  • EUR: €479
  • USD: $479
  • GBP: £419

Cyber Shade (12GB + 256 GB):

  • EUR: €599
  • USD: $599
  • GBP: £529

It is available in the USA, Canada, the EU, UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Macao.

