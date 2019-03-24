nubia Red Magic 3 turbofan explained, will offer PC-class cooling

nubia CEO Ni Fei is really active on Weibo teasing the upcoming nubia Red Magic 3. He just recently confirmed that the phone will be arriving, in case you were wondering, and hinted to some of its upcoming specs. Whether it’s bad machine translation or not, the phone is being referred to as Red Devil 3, but that’s not the interesting part. When talking about the specs, there was a mention about a hybrid cooling system consisting of air cooling, liquid cooling and a turbofan.

Now Ni Fei took it to Weibo to talk about said turbofan, saying that it will be a PC-grade, PC-class turbofan. Just like in a computer, the turbofan will have variable rotating speed (RPM). By constantly monitoring the temperature of the phone, the fan will adjust its speed to keep temperatures optimal. Just like in the case of computers, this means that it will likely be quiet when the phone is cool, or speed up (probably making a typical fan noise) when the phone is getting hot.

As a reminder, the nubia Red Magic 3 (or Red Devil 3) will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a battery that will be rated at least 5,000mAh.