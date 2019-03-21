nubia Red Magic 3 specs will be top-notch and include hybrid cooling

After December’s nubia Red Magic, and January’s nubia Red Magic Mars, we turn our attention to the upcoming nubia Red Magic 3. It’s hard to miss, really, as nubia CEO Ni Fei is heavily teasing the device on Weibo, complete with specs and a rough launch date. You should expect it as soon as April, and, as you’d expect, the nubia Red Magic 3 specs will be top-notch.

These include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The system is said to include a hybrid cooling system comprised of air cooling, liquid cooling and a turbofan. The display’s refresh rate is teased to be higher than ones seen on desktop computers, and the battery pack powering everything is claimed by the report to be at least 5,000mAh.

So far, these are all the details about the nubia Red Magic 3 specs, but we’ll let you know more once we hear details ahead of its April unveiling.