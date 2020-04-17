Nubia Red Magic 5G went official last month as the latest Snapdragon 865-powered gaming phone that also has a dedicated cooling fan under the hood. Now, the company has announced that a new phone called Nubia Play will make its debut on April 21 in China.

As per the official teasers released so far on Weibo, the Nubia Play will be powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chip, which means 5G support is on the table as well. The upcoming Nubia device will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor too.

Notably, Nubia Play will feature a 144Hz AMOLED display, which is the highest refresh rate display on any phone out there. The only other phone to pack a 144Hz display is the Nubia Red Magic 5G. Thankfully, the Nubia Play is going for a seamless display design without any notch or cutout for the front camera.

Source: Weibo