Nubia Play has finally gone official, and this one looks like a great gaming phone for budget-conscious buyers. To start things up, the Nubia Play features a notch-less AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the highest on any phone out there barring its sibling – the Red Magic 5G.

Notably, Nubia Play features capacitive shoulder buttons that double as triggers while gaming in landscape mode. There is a quad camera setup at the back and a large 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W PD fast charging.

Listed below are Nubia Play’s key specs:

6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB / 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel depth + 2-megapixel macro

12-megapixel front camera

5,100mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging

Nubia Play comes in four colors (black, blue, and white) with a beautiful gradient finish, and starts at CNY 2,399 (~$340). Pre-orders are now live and sale will kick off on April 24, but details about international availability are not known yet.

Source: Nubia