Up next
Author
Tags

Nubia Play has finally gone official, and this one looks like a great gaming phone for budget-conscious buyers. To start things up, the Nubia Play features a notch-less AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the highest on any phone out there barring its sibling – the Red Magic 5G.

Notably, Nubia Play features capacitive shoulder buttons that double as triggers while gaming in landscape mode. There is a quad camera setup at the back and a large 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W PD fast charging.

Listed below are Nubia Play’s key specs:

  • 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • 6GB / 8GB RAM
  • 128GB / 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel depth + 2-megapixel macro
  • 12-megapixel front camera
  • 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging

Nubia Play comes in four colors (black, blue, and white) with a beautiful gradient finish, and starts at CNY 2,399 (~$340). Pre-orders are now live and sale will kick off on April 24, but details about international availability are not known yet.

Source: Nubia

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 series gets first software update with a ton of optimizations and Live Caption

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update which brings a new video filter feature, double-tap-to-wake in ambient mode, and more.

Google and Apple team up to build COVID-19 tracing system in Android and iOS

Google and Apple have both made it clear that proper consent will be taken from the participants and that all data will be anonymised to keep it secure.
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

The new Huawei Mate 40 series may include a 5nm Kirin 1020 processor

We are already starting to receive rumors concerning the Huawei Mate 40 series, where we find a new 5nm Kirin 1020 processor and a free-form fens camera