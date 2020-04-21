Up next
Author
Tags

Nubia Play has finally gone official, and this one looks like a great gaming phone for budget-conscious buyers. To start things up, the Nubia Play features a notch-less AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the highest on any phone out there barring its sibling – the Red Magic 5G.

Notably, Nubia Play features capacitive shoulder buttons that double as triggers while gaming in landscape mode. There is a quad camera setup at the back and a large 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W PD fast charging.

Listed below are Nubia Play’s key specs:

  • 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • 6GB / 8GB RAM
  • 128GB / 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel depth + 2-megapixel macro
  • 12-megapixel front camera
  • 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging

Nubia Play comes in four colors (black, blue, and white) with a beautiful gradient finish, and starts at CNY 2,399 (~$340). Pre-orders are now live and sale will kick off on April 24, but details about international availability are not known yet.

Source: Nubia

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could bring the same battery size as the S20

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series may include some of the same specs as the ones found in the Galaxy S20 devices
2020 US Samsung Galaxy A series

Samsung launches a range of Galaxy A devices in the US: All you need to know

Here’s all you need to know about the new Galaxy A series phones.

OnePlus 8 vs Huawei P40, which device is better?

We have compared the recently launched OnePlus 8 against the Huawei P40. Now, it is up to you to decide which device would be best one for you