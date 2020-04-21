Nubia Play has finally gone official, and this one looks like a great gaming phone for budget-conscious buyers. To start things up, the Nubia Play features a notch-less AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the highest on any phone out there barring its sibling – the Red Magic 5G.
Notably, Nubia Play features capacitive shoulder buttons that double as triggers while gaming in landscape mode. There is a quad camera setup at the back and a large 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W PD fast charging.
Listed below are Nubia Play’s key specs:
- 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128GB / 256GB storage
- Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel depth + 2-megapixel macro
- 12-megapixel front camera
- 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging
Nubia Play comes in four colors (black, blue, and white) with a beautiful gradient finish, and starts at CNY 2,399 (~$340). Pre-orders are now live and sale will kick off on April 24, but details about international availability are not known yet.
Source: Nubia