At MWC 2023, ZTE unveiled that it had partnered with Leia, a prominent 3D technology developer, to develop its first-ever '3D' tablet called the nubia Pad 3D. Following the MWC announcement, the company today announced the pricing and pre-order details of the innovative Android tablet.

The nubia Pad 3D features a big 12.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is equipped with a proprietary DLB layer and Leia's 3D Lightfield technology that allows it to provide an immersive 3D viewing experience. To track the user's head, the nubia Pad 3D features dual 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The software can convert regular 2D content into 3D content in real-time. ZTE says the tablet is more than just a payback device for 3D content. The device features two 16MP cameras on the back that can capture 3D photos and videos. Moreover, the tablet comes pre-installed with Leia App Store that contains a number of 3D games and 1200+ 3D educational apps.

Powering the nubia Pad 3D is the two-year-old Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The tablet comes in two storage configurations: 128GB and 256GB. If that is not enough for you, there is a dedicated microSD card expansion slot as well. Other features of the nubia Pad 3D include a big 9,700 mAh battery with support for up to 33W fast charging and Android 13 operating system.

The nubia Pad 3D is available for pre-order starting today. Interested customers can place an order from the company's official website. Open sales for the tablet start from April 11, 2023. Those wondering about the price, the nubia Pad 3D starts at $1199 / €1299 / £1149, but the customers who place a pre-order will receive a $100 / €100 / £100 discount and a free charger. The device is available in several countries and regions worldwide, including Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa.