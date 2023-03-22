At the Game Developers Conference 2023 (GDC), Nreal announced the launch of Nebula for Windows, a new addition to the Nebula system that enhances the desktop gaming experience on the Nreal Air AR glasses. The news is a big win for gamers who want to experience games on the “theater-sized” display using AR glasses.

Nreal’s new Nebula for Windows feature will allow gamers the ability to connect their Nreal Air AR glasses to their computers. The company says that users will be able to simulate an ultrawide virtual monitor, enhancing their gaming experience and taking them to the next level.

Nebula for Windows will offer a virtual curved gaming display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and offer enhanced 3-DoF (three degrees of freedom) tracking capabilities, allowing gamers “to bring a virtual gaming cockpit to their consoles for a more dynamic and realistic gaming experience.” The new feature will allow for more immersive gaming experiences while using Windows and the Nreal Air AR glasses.

A recent survey by Nreal also revealed that 68% of the users are adopting Nreal Air for gaming, and 56% use it for console gaming. The company says that 36% of the users use the Nreal Air with the Steam Deck, 14% use the AR glasses with PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, with Nintendo Switch at 6.29%.

Nreal announced that it's continuing to grow, and that the company shipped more than 100,000 AR glasses in 2022. In case you’re unaware, the Nreal Air AR glasses cost just $379 in the US, allowing users to connect their PC, Android, and iOS devices to immerse themselves in augmented reality.