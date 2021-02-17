Twitter voice DMs

Twitter rolled out its voice-based tweets recently. Now, the company is bringing the ability to use your voice in the DMs. Twitter is now testing a new voice messaging feature for direct messages. It is rolling out the feature in a phased manner to the users in India, Brazil, and Japan starting February 17. For the unaware, the company had first started planning voice DMs back in September 2020.

Twitter’s Voice DMs will allow you to send voice notes as direct messages or DMs from voice tweets. Each voice note in DM can be 140 seconds long, just like the voice tweets. The feature is pretty straightforward to use. You need to tap the voice recording icon once to start recording your message. Tap it again to end the recording. Then, you can listen to it before sending it across. As for iOS users, you get the option to press-and-hold the voice recording icon to start recording a message and swipe up and release the icon to send it immediately after they are done talking.

Twitter Voice DMs

“India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we’re constantly testing new features and learning from people’s experience on the service here. We’re excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone’s voice.” 

Managing Director of Twitter India Manish Maheshwari

Twitter is rolling out Voice DMs for both Android and iOS users. The company says there is a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text. Hence, Voice DMs on Twitter will allow you to create a more human experience. The feature can be used on Twitter web as well as the Android and iOS apps.

