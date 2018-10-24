Android

Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone in November? | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung has just given out press invitations for its developer conference and they hint to a foldable device. Analyst Ming-chi Kuo predicts a big holiday season for Apple in terms of sales thanks to the iPhone XR. Google and Apple are both releasing updates to fix the bugs that their camera apps have been having. The HTC Exodus 1 is now official, it is the company’s first blockchain phone and is available in 34 countries. We end today’s show with OnePlus announcing different spots for pop-up shops.


