Today we will talk about Nothing, and its first product. The company was founded by Carl Pei back in January. His intention was to give a fresh breeze of change to the tech world that had become a bit stale. At the same time, his desire is to deliver new tech that is beautiful, natural and intuitive, that would later fade into the background like nothing. Well, it seems that we will soon find out what he meant, as the new Nothing Ear1 wireless earbuds have an official launch date.

Nothing seems to have everything under control. Back in January, we received information saying that it was going to launch its first smart devices in the first half of 2021, and we have received confirmation that this will happen next month. This would make the Ear 1 wireless earbuds, Nothing’s first official product.

“Like you, we love music, podcasts, and audiobooks. We like to immerse ourselves into a world of our choosing. And not have the world choose for us. But more than that, we believe the earphones market was begging for differentiation, a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one. Additionally, as an area of hyper growth, the earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories.”

“Mirroring the product’s stripped-down aesthetic, the name Ear 1 echoes our raw ambition — to let things be what they are.”

There’s no further information giving clues about the upcoming Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds, but Nothing promised to deliver value from day one. In other words, we’re not expecting to get an expensive pair of wireless headphones. We know that the company leaked the design of Concept 1, the company’s first product that will never hit the shelves. However, we can take this image to get an idea of what will come in the future.

Source Nothing




