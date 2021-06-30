When Carl Pei decided to leave OnePlus back in October 2020, he said that he wanted to take some time off to catch up with family and friends and then follow his heart on what was to come. Now, that future led to a new company named Nothing that was announced back in January, and it seems that Nothing has everything ready to launch its first earbuds.

Nothing has announced that it will launch the new Nothing Ear 1 earbuds on July 27, and yes, this is official. We were expecting the new earphones to launch sometime in the first half of 2021, some even suggesting that they could’ve launched in June, but well, that didn’t happen. So instead, we received information from Carl Pei saying that Nothing would launch anything in June since there were a few things to finalize.

Firsts are always special. Our first product. Our first launch event. The first real chance for us to show the world what Nothing is about. #SoundOfChange arrives on 27 July. https://t.co/0vD6qpGqR9 #ear1 pic.twitter.com/LjSqlzNMTA — Nothing (@nothing) June 29, 2021

The Ear 1 earbuds are Nothing’s first official product, and they will be announced on Tuesday, July 27 at 9 am eastern. There is very little information about the upcoming earphones, but we have previously seen the design of one of its concept products. Unfortunately, this cool-looking concept didn’t make the cut, so we could get something even better next month. Suppose you wish to get notifications and further information about Nothing and its future products. In that case, you can head over to nothing.tech, and sign up for email notifications about the upcoming event and more.