Is Nothing working on a Snapdragon-powered Android phone?

Ex-OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei launched his own company called Nothing after he left his role at the Chinese smartphone-making company. Nothing launched its widely popular Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds last year. Shortly after the launch, Nothing said it's "speeding up" developments to launch five new products.

Though after the interview, it was rumored that Nothing was working on the smartphone accessories, like power banks, smartwatches, and fitness bands, recent tweets from Carl Pei have led us to believe that Nothing is working on an Android smartphone as well.

In the past few days, Carl asked his followers what their favorite Android OS is? He also tweeted that he is "back on Android" to which official handles of Android and Snapdragon replied. This makes us think that there is something going on behind the scenes at Nothing, and the company could partner with established brands like Qualcomm and Google (for Android) to launch their smartphone.

Though it's still early to speculate about the Nothing's Android smartphone, popular leaker Mukul Sharma has also previously revealed that Nothing will launch a smartphone in 2022. The phone could be in the early stages of development, or closer to launch, we don't really know anything yet.

