Carl Pei founded Nothing back in January with an intention to give a fresh breeze of change to the tech world. It recently revealed the design of its upcoming product. The device is designed by Tom Howard, the company’s head of design, who also serves as vice head of design at Teenage Engineering. Later, Pei confirmed that his brand would be launching its first product – Nothing Ear1 wireless earbuds in the first half of 2021. It was expected to debut in June. However, according to the latest developments, the company won’t be unveiling its first product this month.

Pei took to Twitter to reveal that the Nothing Ear (1) won’t be coming out in June. It is now said to debut a bit later this summer. He said, “a month ago, we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We’re near the finish line, and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason, Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon!”

As per Nothing, the design of its Concept 1 (on which the Ear (1) is expected to be built) is built on three elements that will drive its design philosophy: weightlessness, effortlessness, and timelessness. “These are the principles that have guided our product design over the past several months. We look forward to showing you how this comes to life through our first products this summer,” wrote Nothing in its blog post.

There’s no information giving clues about the upcoming Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds, but Nothing promises to deliver value from day one. We will now have to wait longer to see what the ex-OnePlus co-founder is up to with the new brand.