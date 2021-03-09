Nothing Concept 1

Carl Pei’s new venture, Nothing has shared the design of its first product, which is a pair of true wireless earphones. The company is calling it Concept 1. Nothing has shared a render that shows off the kinds of design features the company will use in its upcoming true wireless earbuds. The device was designed by Tom Howard, the company’s head of design who also serves as vice head of design at Teenage Engineering.

In a blog post, Nothing unveiled its Concept 1. However, The Verge reports that Concept 1 isn’t something that Nothing actually plans to release and sell. We don’t even know if it is a physical device. “While the same designs principles will be followed and there will be similarities to Concept 1, the end product will look different,” said a Nothing spokesperson in an email to the publication.

Nothing describes the design of its Concept 1 is built on three elements that will drive its design philosophy: weightlessness, effortlessness, and timelessness. “These are the principles that have guided our product design over the past several months. We look forward to showing you how this comes to life through our first products this summer,” wrote Nothing in its blog post.

It is a bunch of jargon with no real product showcase at the moment. Nothing will launch something this summer, but we don’t know for sure what it would be. The company has only detailed its design philosophy today. For instance, the design of Concept 1 is compare to “a grandmother’s tobacco pipe.” We don’t know for sure what it means.

There is still no concrete information on what the Nothing brand is planning to launch for the consumers – it could be a pair of TWS earphones. As per previous speculations, the brand could launch an array of wireless earbuds with a wider focus on smart home technology. 

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
