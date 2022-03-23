Nothing shares key details about phone (1)

After weeks and weeks of teasing, Nothing officially announced during its "The Truth" that it will be launching a smartphone in the summer of 2022. The phone will be called Nothing phone (1) and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and will run on Nothing's own Android OS called Nothing OS.

Nothing targeted Apple and its "walled garden" during its keynote by saying their devices don't work very well with products from other brands. Nothing won't be taking that route, the company announced. Instead, Nothing OS will be built on an open and seamless ecosystem that will effortlessly connect and integrate its own products and products from other world-leading brands.

Nothing says it will provide three years of Android OS upgrade and four years of security updates for Nothing phone (1). Talking about the Nothing OS, Nothing says it will be a seamless Android experience. Nothing will not add any duplicate apps and will instead rely on Google apps. Most used apps will sit in the phone's cache so the app opening and closing time will feel instant.

Nothing will provide its users first experience of Nothing OS with a launcher. The company says it will introduce the Nothing Launcher for select smartphones in April 2022. More details about the Nothing phone (1) will be released in the coming months, says the company.

In addition to revealing details about its Nothing phone (1), the company announced a $10 million allocation for community funding. Nothing raised $1.5 million in 54 seconds during its first raising last March, and now it looks to raise $10 million. "Pre-registrations for early access are now open, and the investment round will go live on 5 April," says the company.

Source: Nothing