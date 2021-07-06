We’ve been hearing about Carl Pei’s new company Nothing for a while now, but it’s all been teasers and other promotion material to get us excited. The company has now finally confirmed that it’s first wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (1) is launching this summer.

The company has finally revealed that its first product will be called Nothing Ear (1), although the name is likely standing for the first generation, it’s unknown at this time. What’s known on the other hand is that it will have a “state-of-the-art Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which uses three high definition mics to bring your music, film and podcasts into sharp focus.”

Carl Pei has also been interviewed by TechCrunch, where he revealed the price and shared a few more important pieces of information, such as the following:

“Because we’re primarily going to be focused on online sales channels, we are going to be able to [make it] — I wouldn’t say ‘affordable,’ but quite a fair price to consumers. With the Ear (1), it’s a much more costly design to realize than a standard, non-transparent design. I think it’s going to be a good price at $99 USD, €99 Euros and £99. Feature-wise, it’s similar to the AirPods Pro, but the AirPods Pro is $249.”

In the interview, he also revealed why he bought Essential back in February:

“Before we were called Nothing, ‘Essential’ was one of the names we were brainstorming, internally,” said Pei. “So that’s why we’ve acquired the trademark. We don’t have any plans to do anything with Essential.”

Nothing will officially reveal its first product at the upcoming Sound of Change Launch Event that will take place on July 27th. If you are interested in the full interview, you can read more here.