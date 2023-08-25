Nothing Phone 2 The Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with LTPO technology. It ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and also has a 50-megapixel dual camera setup. Powering it all is a 4,700 mAh cell that will allow for all day use. Pros Unique design with transparent back and glyph LEDs Large 120Hz OLED display Big battery Cons Inferior processor compared to Zenfone 10 Weaker IP rating $599 at Nothing

The year 2023 has proven excellent for smartphones. We've reached a point where almost all smartphones are great, and you have plenty of the best Android smartphones to choose from. However, a lot of top flagships cost north of $1,000, which might not be affordable for everyone. This is where the Nothing Phone 2 and Asus' latest Zenfone 10 come into play, offering top-notch features for the sub-$700 price. In this article, we will compare both phones and find out which smartphone you should buy.

Nothing Phone 2 vs. Asus Zenfone 10: Specs Comparison



Nothing Phone 2 Asus Zenfone 10 Brand Nothing Asus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inch, OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1600 nits 5.92-inch, Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz in Game Mode), 1100 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,700 mAh 4300 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Nothing OS 2.0 (based on Android 13) Android 13 Front camera 32-megapixel (f/2.45) 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide) Dimensions 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.4 mm Colors Dark Gray, White Starry Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, Comet White Weight 201 g 172 g Charging 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging 30W wired, 15W wireless IP Rating IP54 IP68 Security Under-display fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Material Glass front and back, Aluminum frame Glass front, plastic back Main Camera 50 MP, wide, f/1.885 50 MP, f/1.9, wide, multi-directional PDAF, gimbal OIS Wide-Angle Camera 50 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2

Price and Availability

The Asus Zenfone 10, introduced in July 2023, is now on sale in the US. It starts at $699 and can be bought from Amazon and Asus' official site. If you choose the Zenfone 10, Asus is currently giving away a free pair of ROG Cetra True Wireless earphones.

Moving on to the Nothing Phone 2, this smartphone was also unveiled in July 2023, it's been up for grabs at $599. Unlike the Nothing Phone 1, this version is officially available in the US and is compatible with most major carriers — except for some reported issues with Verizon's network. You can purchase it through Nothing's official website.

Design and Build

Taking a look at the Nothing Phone 2, this smartphone bears a strong to the company's first-generation Nothing Phone 1. There are only minimal changes in the design part, now showcasing slightly curved edges for added comfort during use. The transparent backing and Glyph LEDs are here to stay and now feature more attention to detail and capability.

On the other hand, the Asus Zenfone 10 keeps more of a subdued appearance with a plain back, subtle branding, and notably large dual camera lenses. The back here is made of plastic, which has been given a textured matte finish. For comparison, the Nothing Phone 2 features a glass back.

In terms of color choices, the Nothing Phone 2 offers Dark Gray and White options, whereas the Asus Zenfone 10 boasts a wider selection of five colors: Starry Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, and Comet White.

Another key difference between the Zenfone 10 and Nothing Phone 2 is in their size and weight. The Zenfone 10 is both shorter and narrower than the Nothing Phone 2 and weighs less at 172 grams compared to the Nothing Phone 2's 202 grams. So, if you're looking for a compact smartphone, the Zenfone 10 appears to be the better pick between the two.

Finally, in terms of durability, the Zenfone 10 has a stronger and more durable Gorilla Glass Victus, which is better than the Gorilla Glass 5 used in the Nothing Phone 2. Moreover, the Zenfone 10's IP rating is higher at IP68, while the Nothing Phone 2 has an IP54 rating.

Display

Taking a look at the displays, this is one of the major differences between the two phones. The Zenfone 10 ships with a 5.92-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz — albeit only in gaming mode — with 120Hz being the default for day-to-day use. It also has a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and is safeguarded by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

On the flip side, the Nothing Phone 2 boasts a massive 6.7-inch OLED display, also capable of a 120Hz refresh rate and going to an even higher peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It's shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has slim, uniform bezels around it.

If you're looking for a smartphone that offers the best media viewing experience, the Nothing Phone 2 should be your top choice. However, if you want a smartphone that's comfortable to carry and use with one hand all while offering a sizable display, the Zenfone 10 is the way to go.

Performance

The Nothing Phone 2, while a clear improvement over its previous version, relies on last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as its powerhouse. While it is a great processor, offering strong performance and improved efficiency, it falls short compared to the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by the latest and most advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, delivering the best-in-class in performance and efficiency.

In terms of RAM and storage on board, the Nothing Phone 2 provides options of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, accompanied by storage choices of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. On the flip side, the Zenfone 10 starts with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Both phones operate on a near-stock Android 13-based operating system right out of the box. They also include up-to-date connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6. On the whole, you won't experience hiccups on either phone, you will find the Zenfone 10 to be a tad bit faster.

Camera

Moving onto the camera setup on the two smartphones, you'll notice that both the Zenfone 10 and the Nothing Phone 2 feature a dual-camera setup on the back. The Zenfone 10 houses the same 50 MP primary camera sensor as its predecessor, the Zenfone 9. This primary camera offers gimbal stabilization and multi-PDAF. Alongside, there's a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor with a broader field of view, and no depth or macro sensor is present.

Similarly, the Nothing Phone 2 showcases a 50MP primary sensor with PDAF and OIS. Additionally, it boasts a 50MP ultra-wide shooter that supports auto-focus, unlike the Zenfone 10's ultra-wide shooter. Both phones feature a 32MP wide punch-hole front camera with an f/2.5 aperture for selfies.

Battery and Charging

The Asus Zenfone 10, being more compact, comes with a smaller 4,300 mAh battery. It can be charged at a maximum speed of 30W USB-C wired charging and 15W wirelessly. In contrast, the Nothing Phone 2 boasts a larger 4,700 mAh battery that supports up to 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Nonetheless, both phones are designed to last you a full day of use, thanks to their sizeable batteries and power-efficient chips.

Asus Zenfone 10 vs. Nothing Phone 2: Which smartphone should you buy?

So, which smartphone should you buy? Well, if you're looking for a smartphone that offers a compact build, is powerful, and offers a decent set of cameras and battery, all while not burning a hole in your pocket, the Zenfone 10 is the way to go.

On the other hand, if you want a smartphone that offers a unique design with LEDs on the back and a bigger screen for a better multimedia experience, all while keeping the performance that's mostly on par, the Nothing Phone 2 is the right choice for you.