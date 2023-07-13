Nothing Phone 2 vs Pixel 7: Which should you buy?

Nothing Phone 2 The Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with LTPO technology. It ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and also has a 50-megapixel dual camera setup. Powering it all is a 4,700 mAh cell that will allow for all day use. Pros Beautiful LTPO display Affordable price Unique design and high-end specs Cons The stylish OS design might not be everyone's cup of tea $599 at Nothing

Nothing finally announced the Nothing Phone 2 on July 11. The new device switches up a few things, and it’s now equipped with a flagship chipset. It received a small refinement on the design side of things. While it still has a nearly identical style and size, some notable improvements ensure it’s more comfortable, powerful, and easier to handle. Here, we’ll look at the Nothing Phone 2 vs the Google Pixel 7, and see how the two devices compare side-by-side.

The Nothing Phone 2 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Pixel 7 features the Google-made Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of memory, and 128/256GB of space. The Nothing Phone 2 stands out with its unique and bright LED lights on the back, while the Pixel is known for its fast updates, unique design, and stellar camera performance. And without any further ado, let’s take a closer look at the specs and the devices, and see which of the two devices you should buy.



Nothing Phone 2 Google Pixel 7 Brand Nothing Google SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2 (5 nm, octa-core) Display 6.7-inch, 6.3-inch, OLED, FHD, 90Hz, 1000 nits RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128/256GB Battery 4,700 man 4,355 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Nothing OS 2.0 (based on Android 13) Android 13 Front camera 32-megapixel (f/2.45, 1/2.74" sensor size) 10.8MP, f/2.2 Rear cameras 50-megapixel wide (f/1.885, 1/1.56" sensor size), 50-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2, 1/2.76" sensor size) Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, Dual pixel PDAF, OIS; Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Colors Dark Gray, White Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), Lemongrass (Yellow) Display type OLED OLED Charging 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging 20W fast wired charging, 21W wireless charging IP Rating IP54 IP68 Price $599, $699, $799 From $599 Micro SD card support No No

Nothing Phone 2 vs Pixel 7: Price & Availability

The Nothing Phone 2 received a price bump, which is unsurprising given that it replaces the midrange chipset from the Nothing Phone 1 with a flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. While it might no longer be the latest SoC on the market, it still holds up well and provides a performance that’s on par with the Pixel.

The Nothing Phone 2 starts at $599 in the US for the base unit with 8/128GB memory and storage. The 12/256GB retails for $699, while the 12/512GB variant costs $799. A $100 bump in price isn’t unjustified, and it’s on par with other smartphone makers.

The Google Pixel 7 costs $499 for the 8/128GB model, and $599 for the 256GB variant. Google doesn’t have a 512GB storage version of the Pixel 7. In terms of price and value, both devices offer a similar package and sets of features, and there’s no clear winner; however, if you’re after more space and storage, the Nothing Phone 2 will present more options.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Pixel 7: Design & Display

When it comes to the design, both devices are fairly compact and comfortable to hold. The Nothing Phone 2 measures 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm. The Pixel 7 is slightly smaller, narrower, and just 0.1mm thicker at 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm. If you’re looking for a device that can easily be used with one hand, the Pixel 7 will be a better option, but if you want a slightly larger device and don’t mind the wider body, the Nothing Phone 2 may be a better option.

In terms of build quality, both devices feature an aluminium chassis and glass rear panel. The Nothing Phone 2 has the iconic Glyph interface, and the back glass panel now has a slight curvature on the edges that help improve the usability and comfort levels on a whole new level – the Nothing Phone 1 was completely flat with sharp edges, and the curves help the phone feel more seamless in hand.

The Phone 2 contains the power button on the right side and the volume rocker on the left. The Pixel 7 houses both the power button and the volume rocker on the right side, which we found confusing at first. It only takes a few days to get used to the placement. Additionally, the Nothing Phone 2 is available in just two colors: White and Dark Grey. The Pixel 7 comes in three: Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow.

The Nothing Phone 2 comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display. It has a variable refresh rate from 1-120Hz and 1600 nits of peak brightness with support for HDR10+. It’s bright, colorful, and beautiful. It’s covered by an unknown version of Gorilla Glass, and it has a 1080 x 2412 resolution, providing 391 PPI. It’s fair to say, the display will look beautiful and be up for any task you throw at it.

The Pixel 7 features a smaller 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz display. It has 1400 nits of peak brightness with support for HDR10+, and it’s fair to say that neither of these devices will face issues out on a sunny day. They’ll be easily visible and enjoyable even in direct sunlight. The Pixel 7’s screen is covered by the Gorilla Glass Victus panel, and both devices support Always-on Display. The Pixel 7 also has a 1080 x 2400 resolution, which yields a 416 PPI due to the smaller screen.

The Pixel 7 and the Phone 2 feature a hole-punch cutout at the top center of their displays, but the sensors are slightly different. The Phone 2 has a 32MP f/2.5 sensor, while the Pixel 7 opts for a 10.8MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Pixel 7: Camera

Both smartphones feature a dual-camera setup. The Phone 2 has a 50MP primary camera with f/1.9. It’s a 24mm sensor, with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and Nothing promises an even better performance thanks to the new chipset that can take advantage of the more powerful cores. There’s also a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide with 114-degree Field-of-View (FOV) and autofocus.

The Pixel 7 features a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, but it’s a 1/1.32” camera with PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS. The secondary sensor is a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide with the same 114-degree FOV. The Pixel is known for its breathtaking image quality, and the Pixel 7 is known as one of the best camera smartphones on the market.

The Nothing Phone 2 has proved that it can challenge the likes of the Pixel, Samsung, and Apple, but it still appears to be a tad bit behind the competition. Still, Nothing made some significant improvements on the camera side of things, and we’re pretty happy with the performance and the photos we’ve seen yet, and we’ll have to conduct our own tests before we can evaluate it further. What’s certain is that both smartphones can take excellent photos in all lighting conditions, and the result will come down to your unique preference and taste.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Pixel 7: Battery

The larger overall size helps the Nothing Phone 2 in the battery department, and as a result, it has a large 4,700 mAh battery. It supports 45W fast wired charging, and Nothing says it can go from 0-100% in 55 minutes. It supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

In contrast, the Pixel 7 has a 4,355 mAh battery, supporting only 20W wired charging. Google says it can go from 0-50% in 30 minutes. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 supports 20W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

When it comes to the battery and charging technologies, it’s fair to say that Nothing beats Google. It not only offers a large battery capacity, but it also supports 45W wired charging which we now consider a gold standard for flagship smartphones, and we’re happy with what we’re seeing on the Phone 2. Google, among other manufacturers, are stuck in the past and continues to equip its high-end devices with now outdated charging speeds, and we’d love to see that improve on future devices.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Pixel 7: Which should you buy?

When it comes to recommending which of these devices you should buy, you should know that both the Phone 2 and the Pixel 7 are perfectly capable, high-end devices. They’re made out of premium materials, and in case of Nothing, the company does say that its phones will continue receiving three years of OS and four years of security updates, which is nearly on par with what Google is offering. Google offers three years of OS and five years of security updates for its Pixel 7 series, and it undoubtedly has a better track record than Nothing.

That being said, Nothing has so far delivered on its promises, and it appears it’s on track to maintain its positive position. However, if you’re looking for a true Android design and an even more reliable track record, the Pixel 7 is where it’s at. If you’re looking for an excellent overall package and you like Google’s take on Android and the Feature drops, the Pixel 7 is a device that’s unlikely to let you down.

However, if you’re after something cheaper and just as good in terms of durability, the Nothing Phone 2 is an excellent alternative. If you want to stand out and want shiny LED lights on the back of your phone, the Phone 2 is a great option. It’s equipped with a high-end chipset, supports fast charging, has a comparable camera setup and performance, and a battery that’s supposed to last for a long day; it’s certainly worth considering.