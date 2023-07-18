Nothing Phone 2 vs. OnePlus 11: Which one should you buy?

Nothing Phone 2 Great Value The Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with LTPO technology. It ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and also has a 50-megapixel dual camera setup. Powering it all is a 4,700 mAh cell that will allow for all day use. Pros Unique design Great display Software with character Cons Camera hardware lacks versatility Could use a better IP rating $599 at Nothing

OnePlus 11 Editor's Choice $700 $796 Save $96 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Pros Amazing display Efficient processor Capable cameras Cons Lacks wireless charging IP rating not provided in all regions $700 at Amazon



After positioning its first phone as a midrange device and launching it successfully, Nothing is back with the next iteration of its smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2. The device brings a few changes, each of which focuses on the refinement of the smartphone experience it offers. Plus, a new design is in play alongside hardware and software upgrades, making it more of a flagship this year.

But at its price, there's more stiff competition that it stands to face. Here we will compare the device with the OnePlus 11, a smartphone that costs $699 and is known worldwide for its great value proposition.

Nothing Phone 2 vs. OnePlus 11: Technical Specifications

Nothing Phone 2 Brand Nothing SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display 6.7-inch, RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,700 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Nothing OS 2.0 (based on Android 13) Front camera 32-megapixel (f/2.45, 1/2.74" sensor size) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Dark Gray, White Charging 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging IP Rating IP54

OnePlus 11 Brand OnePlus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB / 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X) Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0) Battery 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System OxygenOS based on Android 13 Front camera 16 MP, f/2.45 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Titan Black, Eternal Green Charging 80W USB-C IP Rating IP64

Nothing Phone 2 vs. OnePlus 11: Design

Brand identity is an important factor when you're a new entrant in any market, and with the Phone 2, Nothing is going all in on strengthening its position in the smartphone market. It keeps the Nothing Phone 2 design consistent with its first phone, making only a select set of changes in its design that make it more comfortable to use. Apart from this, the transparent backing and lights on the back see some changes, featuring more attention to detail and capability.

On the other hand, with the OnePlus 11, hints of familiarity will tell you it's a OnePlus phone, but it isn't all too unique. On the back is a circular camera island with a metal base meant to melt into the aluminum frame — ahem, Samsung. However, you'll also notice a difference between the metal surrounding the camera and the phone's aluminum frame. Nothing Phone 2 has more character regarding the back panel design of the two devices.

Once you flip around to the front, you'll notice design differences here, too. First is that the Nothing Phone 2 has a flat display, while the OnePlus 11 has a curved panel. And second, there's a difference in the positioning of the camera cutout. On the Nothing, the sensor is centered, whereas, on the OnePlus, it's cordoned to the top left corner of the screen.

As for colors, the Nothing Phone 2 comes in two options, Gray and White; with the OnePlus 11, there are two standard options, Black and Green, with a Marble Edition recently joining the fray.

Nothing Phone 2 vs. OnePlus 11: Display

We've already mentioned the design differences between the displays on the two smartphones above, but here we will briefly explain the hardware on offer.

On the Nothing Phone 2, the display measures 6.7 inches and uses an FHD+ LTPO flexible OLED panel; the flexible aspect allows Nothing to ensure the bezels around its display are even on all sides. The panel also has an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz-120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits in typical use — a high of 1,600 nits can be reached when viewing HDR content. As for protection against impact from falls, Nothing uses Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the display. Don't forget to use one of the best cases for Nothing Phone 2 if you get the device.

Moving onto the OnePlus 11, this device, too, has a 6.7-inch display LTPO OLED display, but there are a few differences to note. First is the resolution; the OnePlus 11 has a QHD+ panel, an upgrade over the Nothing. But when it comes to display brightness, the display does come in second due to its 1,300 nits of peak brightness for HDR content and 800 nits in typical use. But then OnePlus pulls one back in its favor by using Gorilla Glass Victus for protection against scratches and falls.

Nothing Phone 2 vs. OnePlus 11: Performance

When it comes to performance, the Nothing Phone 2 shows a clear upgrade over its predecessor with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Nothing says this allows its device to increase the swiftness with which it operates, upping fluidity across the UI and the speed with which apps load and open. As for the RAM and storage on board, the Nothing Phone 2 comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage available.

With the OnePlus 11, you're bound to see better performance and efficiency as the device features the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which furthers the improvements we saw in the 8 Plus Gen 1. There isn't a huge gap, but the OnePlus may fare better for most users on all-day use. As for available RAM and storage, users can choose between 8GB and 16GB RAM models, paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage, respectively.

Nothing Phone 2 vs. OnePlus 11: Battery

Both the Nothing Phone 2 and OnePlus 11 come with respectable battery capacities; the former features a 4,700 mAh cell, while the latter has a 5,000 mAh unit. The efficient processors on these phones make it possible to experience all-day battery life with either device, and if needed topping them up is also a non-issue as they both fast charging.

The Nothing Phone 2 supports 45W fast wired charging — claimed to take the device from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes — 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. On the OnePlus 11, you will have access to 100W fast wired charging, which will take the phone from 0 to 100% in 30 minutes, albeit support for wireless charging is missing. This makes the Nothing a more attractive pick, as its offers a lot more versatility and utility when it comes to charging.

Nothing Phone 2 vs. OnePlus 11: Camera

OnePlus 11

On the Nothing Phone 2, you will find a dual-camera setup that's similar to its predecessor, with one 50-megapixel wide and another 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Nothing has even left the ultrawide camera the same as the one seen on Nothing Phone 1; On the OnePlus 11 is a triple camera system that features a 50-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and 32-megapixel telephoto setup.

As for the front camera, Nothing Phone 2 features a 32-megapixel front shooter, whereas the OnePlus 11 has a 16-megapixel unit.

Between the two devices, the camera system on the OnePlus 11 is definitely more versatile, and if you're looking into having more perspectives available while capturing photos, the OnePlus is going to be the better pick. Not to forget that OnePlus even has its partnership with Hasselblad which results in better tuning of captured images by software.

Nothing Phone 2 vs. OnePlus 11: Which one should you buy?

When looking at the specifications of each of these devices, it's clear that OnePlus 11 holds certain advantages over the Nothing Phone 2. It has a higher resolution display, a larger battery, a more powerful processor, and a more versatile camera array. This means if you have the $699 to spend, we won't shy away from recommending the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus has a proven track record in the US market and has a significant presence across Europe and other continents, which means its devices don't often play second fiddle.

OnePlus 11 Editor's Choice $700 $796 Save $96 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. $700 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy

But if you're looking to stick to a lower budget or want to experience something new, the Nothing Phone 2 is a perfectly fine alternative. The team behind this device is focused on creating a unique experience for its users, and it's visible in the ways its develops features for its software. It's the first time in a while we've seen devices with such a unique personality appear in the Android market.