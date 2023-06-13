It's been nearly a year since Carl Pei's Nothing introduced its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1. A lot of rumors about the upcoming Nothing smartphone have been circulated online, and today, the company has officially confirmed that it will launch its second generation smartphone, dubbed Nothing Phone (2), on July 11 at 11 am ET through an online event.

No other official details about the Phone 2's launch have been shared, but the successor to the first-generation smartphone is set to be a top-of-the-line device. Nothing is officially calling Phone 2 a "flagship" smartphone. Over the past few weeks and months, a lot of rumors and official info have leaked about the Nothing Phone 2, and here's a quick rundown of everything we know so far:

Nothing Phone 2: What we know so far

Image Credit: Smartprix

Rumors suggest that the Nothing Phone 2 will share a similar design to its predecessor, the Phone 1, featuring a vertical dual-camera setup on the back surrounded by glyph LEDs. However, there will be one noticeable change compared to the Phone 1. According to the leaked renders from OnLeaks (shown above) the sides of the Phone 2 will no longer be flat. Instead, it will boast a curved design, offering an improved feel in the hand.

As for official details, the Nothing Phone 2 will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. While not the latest, this chipset promises faster performance, better camera capabilities, and improved battery life. Speaking of which, Nothing has also revealed that the Phone 2 will feature a 4,700 mAh battery — 200 mAh more than the Phone 1.

But what's most interesting about the Nothing Phone 2 is that this smartphone will launch in all major markets, including the United States. The first generation phone was only available in Europe and Asia, but the Nothing Phone 2 is set to be available in the US as well. We can expect more details to be available as we get closer to the launch.

To get all the details about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, don't forget to read our comprehensive guide that covers all the leaked information and official updates about the Phone 2.