Nothing unveiled its first-ever flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, last week. The new Nothing smartphone brings significant upgrades compared to its predecessor, including features like a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a redesigned back for a more comfortable feel. Whether you're planning to purchase the Nothing Phone 2 or have already got one, it's important to protect its delicate glass back with a cover or case. In this article, we'll take a look at the best cases available for the Nothing Phone 2
It's worth noting that popular brands like Supcase, Ringke, and Spigen have yet to release cases for this model. We will update this collection as and when more cases are available. However, there are still fantastic choices to consider right now. Whether you want to flaunt the Glyph LEDs of your Nothing Phone 2 or are looking for a simple silicone case, we've got you covered. Here are the best cases and protective covers for the Nothing Phone 2.
Nothing Phone 2 Official CaseEditor's Choice
Hensinple Clear Anti-Scratch Nothing Phone 2 CaseCase + Screen Protector in One Package
Osophter Case for Nothing Phone 2Slim and thin
Foluu Clear Case for Nothing Phone 2Best Value
Tussive Case for Nothing Phone 2Premium Pick
-
Nothing Phone 2 Official CaseEditor's Choice
Nothing's official Phone 2 case is probably the best option out there. It is made out of sturdy clear polycarbonate material to provide protection from scratches and drops and comes with a transparent design to flaunt the design your of smartphone. It also features a lanyard hole.
-
Hensinple Clear Anti-Scratch Nothing Phone 2 CaseCase + Screen Protector in One Package
Another great transparent case for the Nothing Phone 2 is the Hensinple clear case. This case offers raised lips to protect the camera and screen and also features Military Grade drop protection. What's More? This package also includes a 9H tempered glass in the box.
-
Osophter Case for Nothing Phone 2Slim and thin
If you're looking for a transparent case that offers premium TPU and Polycarbonate materials as well as raised corner edges for added protection, the Osophter case is the best option for you. It's also quite slim so it doesn't add a lot of builk to your Phone 2.
-
Foluu Clear Case for Nothing Phone 2Best Value
Foluu makes some of the best smartphone cases, and their Nothing Phone 2 clear case is no exception. It offers scratch and drop resistance all while packing a one-year warranty. It also features a precise cut charging cutout that fits most cables.
-
Tussive Case for Nothing Phone 2Premium Pick
If you want a case that provides a grippy side and a transparent back to showcase the Glyph LEDs, look no further than the Tussive Case. The company claims that this case will maintain its color and transparency over time without fading or yellowing.
-
LCEHTOGYE Carbon Cover for Nothing Phone 2Best Silicone Case
If you want a Nothing Phone 2 cover that hides the back LEDs, then LCEHTOGYE case is for you. It features a high-quality Carbon fiber back that protects your smartphone from dents and scratches and also offers easy access to the ports and side buttons.
-
wtowin case for Nothing Phone 2Shockproof Protection
If you're someone who drops their smartphone frequently, this case is perfect for you. The wtowin case for the Nothing Phone 2 features shockproof technology, providing protection against accidental drops and shocks. It also has raised edges to protect the camera and screen.
There you have it! These are the top case options for the Nothing Phone 2. If you're having trouble choosing the perfect case, we recommend going for the official Nothing Phone 2 case. It offers the best feel and allows you to flaunt off those back LEDs without any obstruction. It is also designed to resist yellowing, thanks to its improved materials and stronger UV resistance. However, if you're looking for a more affordable option, the Foluu case is a great choice. It offers similar features and feel at a lower price point, and it also provides raised lips for protecting the camera lens and screen.
Nothing Phone 2
The Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with LTPO technology. It ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and also has a 50-megapixel dual camera setup. Powering it all is a 4,700 mAh cell that will allow for all day use.