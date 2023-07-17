Nothing unveiled its first-ever flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, last week. The new Nothing smartphone brings significant upgrades compared to its predecessor, including features like a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a redesigned back for a more comfortable feel. Whether you're planning to purchase the Nothing Phone 2 or have already got one, it's important to protect its delicate glass back with a cover or case. In this article, we'll take a look at the best cases available for the Nothing Phone 2

It's worth noting that popular brands like Supcase, Ringke, and Spigen have yet to release cases for this model. We will update this collection as and when more cases are available. However, there are still fantastic choices to consider right now. Whether you want to flaunt the Glyph LEDs of your Nothing Phone 2 or are looking for a simple silicone case, we've got you covered. Here are the best cases and protective covers for the Nothing Phone 2.