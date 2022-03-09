Nothing announces fundraise, March 23 event

Nothing has officially announced that it will be holding an event on 23 March 2022 at 2:00 PM GMT (10 AM ET). The 'The Truth' event will be hosted virtually and Nothing says that it will announce its 2022 roadmap at the special event. You can visit nothing.tech to register for the event right away.

In addition to the Nothing (event), the company has also announced a $70M Series B fundraise. This fundraise is led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures and includes other participants such as CV, Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Gaorong Capital, and Animoca Brands.

The new round of funding takes the total raised by Nothing to $144M to date. This includes $1.5M the company raised from its first community investment round. Nothing has also revealed that it will be hosting another round of community investment and it will reveal more about it at the 'The Truth' event.

Our first year was a warmup, and we can’t wait to reveal what we’re building at Nothing during the upcoming event.

Talking about the Series B fundraise, Carl Pei said that Nothing now has the "fuel" to "realise the next phase of [their] vision". Nothing says that the new funding will go towards scaling its product ecosystem and establishing its London Design Hub. Pei added that he's excited to reveal more about the products Nothing has been working on at the March 23 event.

A number of rumors (and even teasers from Carl Pei himself) have surfaced about the Nothing smartphone in the past few days. A report from TechCrunch claimed that Nothing will introduce its smartphone next month, and we expect that Nothing will officially announce something related to the smartphone at the event.

A Nothing official previously has also announced that the company has been "speeding up development" of other tech products as well. So we could see Nothing reveal other products (other than smartphones) such as power banks, and other accessories, at the event.