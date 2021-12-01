Nothing ear(1) gets a new black edition, company confirms carbon neutrality as well

Remember Nothing? The ambitious startup launched by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced its first product, the Nothing ear(1), back in July. Today, the company had some exciting news to share about the product. Nothing today announced that the Nothing ear(1) is available in a new black finish.

For those of you who don't remember, Nothing introduced its ear(1) TWS earphones in July this year. The earphones boast stunning design, premium user experience, and much more without costing a lot. Nothing ear(1) features 34 hours of playtime with its carrying case, Active Noise Cancellation support, powerful 11.6mm audio drivers, and costs just $99.

Like the Apple AirPods Pro, the earbuds feature silicone tips that give the users advanced comfort. In addition, the Nothing ear(1) boasts Clear Voice Technology that results in loud and clear calls. The TWS earbuds introduced today are the same earbuds the company launched earlier this year, but now they come in the new black color.

Nothing described its new ear(1) black edition as "moody and elegant." The TWS earbuds also come with a matching black colored case. The company says that the earbuds' case has a "beautiful smoky finish, whilst keeping its distinctive transparency." It says that each earbud of the new Nothing ear(1) black edition is "totally black" from the "matte silicone tip to the clear inky stem."

Nothing ear(1) black edition is available at the same price of $99/£99 from nothing.tech. The company says the first 100 units of the ear (1) black edition will be individually engraved from 1 to 100. This limited edition (1-100 engraved Nothing ear(1) black edition) will be available from Nothing Kiosk which is a new limited installation that the company says will operate from 11:00-19:00 GMT starting from 04 December at Seven Dials, Covent Garden in London.

Nothing ear(1) is now carbon neutral

In addition to the new black edition, the company has also announced that the Nothing ear (1) product is carbon neutral. The company says it has worked with internationally recognized third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, to assess and neutralize the carbon footprint of its wireless earbuds. Nothing says that the 1.78kg carbon footprint of the ear (1) will be revealed on a new packaging label, which it believes will empower customers to make "better" informed purchases.

On achieving carbon neutrality, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing Carl Pei said:

Nothing is here to make a positive difference. Our newly carbon-neutral ear (1) is the first step in our journey to sustainability. With ear (1) we’ve proven that new ideas, from design to distribution, can resonate with users and bring back the sense of excitement that’s been lacking in our industry. We hope this black edition raises a few more eyebrows in the months to come and that more tech brands add carbon transparency labeling to their products.

Nothing starts accepting cryptocurrency

Nothing says that it will start accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method. Customers will now be able to pay for Nothing ear(1) using Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrencies. Though the support for cryptocurrency is available only in a select few countries, which includes: