After weeks and weeks of anticipation, Nothing has officially introduced the Ear (2) wireless earbuds. Nothing Ear (2) is the company's first-ever second-generation product — the successor to its debut product, Ear (1). The new earbuds come with features such as an upgraded audio experience, dual Bluetooth connection, Clear Voice Call Technology and much more. In this article, we take a close look at the Nothing Ear (2) specs, features, and see how they compare to the competition.

Nothing Ear (2): Price and Availability

The Nothing Ear (2) has been priced at $149 (£129 / €149) and will be available first on the company's official website starting today, i.e., March 22, 2023. From March 23, the Ear (2) will be available for purchase at the Nothing Store Soho in London and select Kith stores worldwide, including the US, France, and Japan. The earphones will be available globally (both online and offline) from March 28. Here's the complete regional pricing for Nothing Ear (2):

$149 in the United States

£129 in the United Kingdom

€149 in Europe

Nothing Ear (2): Specs

Specs Nothing Ear (2) Dimensions Earbud: 29.4 x 21.5 x 23.5 mm

Charging Case: 55.5 x 55.5 x 22 mm Weight Earbud: 4.5 grams

Charging Case: 51.9 grams Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Connection ANC Up to 40dB, Personalized ANC, Environment Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode Speaker Size 11.6 mm custom driver Audio Codec(s) AAC, SBC, LHDC 5.0 Battery Life Up to 36 hours IP Rating Earbuds: IP54

Charging Case: IP55 Price $149 / £129 / €149

Nothing Ear (2): Features

Nothing says the Ear (2) builds on the foundation laid by the Ear (1) and offers "next-level personalization for the ultimate audio experience." The earbuds are Hi-Res Audio certified and support LHDC 5.0 codec for the finest sound detail. This technology enables the earbuds to support up to 24 bit/192 kHz at transfer speeds of up to 1 Mbps.

The earbuds feature the same custom 11.6 mm driver as the first-generation product, but the company claims that the use of newer materials helps the earbuds to deliver even richer high frequencies and deeper, softer bass. But the most interesting part about Nothing Ear (2) is the support for Personal Sound Profile.

This feature allows the user to create their own unique "hearing ID" to customize the audio they listen to based on their personal preferences. The earbuds dynamically adjust the equalizer settings in real time, optimizing the sound quality to match the user's unique hearing profile. Users can create their Personal Sound Profile and customize the controls using the Nothing X app.

Another standout feature of the Nothing Ear (2) is the support for Dual Connection. This feature allows the user to connect the earbuds to two different devices at the same time. Whether you're listening to music on your phone or participating in an online meeting on your laptop, you won't have to disconnect and reconnect your earbuds every time you switch devices. It is worth noting that there is support for Google's Fast Pair as well as Microsoft's Swift Pair.

Nothing has also worked on improving the voice call quality. The company says the Ear (2) features "Nothing's best Clear Voice Technology yet." The earbuds come with three microphones on each earbud that eliminates the background noise in real time. This results in much-improved voice call quality, according to Nothing.

The Nothing Ear (2) also supports Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Personalized ANC feature adapts to the unique shape of the ear canal, creating a custom noise-canceling experience. Additionally, there is an Adaptive Mode feature that automatically adjusts the noise reduction level based on the user's environment.

Other features of the Nothing Ear (2) include better battery life of up to 36 hours (up from 34 hours on the first-gen) with ANC disabled. The earbuds also support fast charging (up to 8 hours of battery life in 10 minutes of charging) and 2.5W wireless charging. And oh, the earbuds are IP54 rated while the charging case is rated at IP55.

Nothing Ear (2): How it compares to the competition?

With a price tag of $149, the Nothing Ear (2) goes against the likes of premium earphones such as the Apple AirPods 3, Google Pixel Buds Pro, and Jabra Elite 7 Pro. So, how does it fare against these earbuds in terms of features, specs, and price? Let's take a quick look.

One of the standout features of the Ear (2) is that it supports dual connection, allowing users to connect to two different devices simultaneously. This feature is not found on the other earbuds mentioned in this article. In terms of dust and water resistance, the Nothing Ear (2) is slightly behind the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, which features an IP57 rating, while the Ear (2) features an IP55 rating. The Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods 3rd Gen both lack dust resistance and have an IPX4 rating.

The Nothing Ear (2) also features an impressive 11mm custom driver, which is on par with the Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods 3. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro falls behind with a 6mm driver. The Ear (2) also features silicone tips, which are missing on the AirPods. Both the Pixel Buds Pro and Jabra Elite 7 Pro feature silicone tips as well.

Another noteworthy feature of the Nothing Ear (2) is its Personal Sound Profile, which customizes the sound according to the user's preferences in real-time. We have yet to test this feature thoroughly, but it is certainly intriguing. The Ear (2) also offers various ANC modes, which is something not found on the AirPods 3rd Gen — though both Pixel Buds Pro and Jabra Elite 7 Pro offer ANC.

When it comes to battery life, the Nothing Ear (2) offers the best battery life of these earbuds, going up to 36 hours. Apple claims that the AirPods 3 offer up to 30 hours of battery life, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro maxes out at the same, while the Pixel Buds Pro offers up to 31 hours of battery life — which is still less than the Nothing Ear (2).

On the whole, the Nothing Ear (2) offers an impressive set of features at a not-so-high price tag, especially when compared with its competitors. To know more, stay tuned for our review of the Nothing Ear (2) as we thoroughly test its features and capabilities. In the meantime, let us know about your thoughts on the Nothing Ear (2). Would you be upgrading to these earbuds? Let us know in the comments section below!