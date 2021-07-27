Nothing’s first earphones are now official. The new Nothing Ear (1) were launched earlier today, which are a pair of true wireless earbuds that feature a stunning design, premium user experience, and more without breaking the bank.

Back in January, we saw how Carl Pei became the CEO and co-founder of Nothing, a new company that aimed to give a fresh freeze of change to the tech world. Carl Pei said that “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.” And that’s exactly what we received with the new Nothing Ear (1).

The Nothing Ear (1) earphones feature a sexy-looking transparent design, up to 34 hours of playtime with their carrying case, Active Noise Cancelation, and a powerful 11.6mm driver to give users an amazing sound experience for just $99.

“Nothing ear (1) is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market, setting the tone for our connected digital world to come”

“It marries advanced technology, precise engineering, and groundbreaking design at an unbelievable price.”

The transparent design of the new Ear (1) earbuds lets us see the engineering, microphones, magnets, and everything packed under the hood. Plus, they weigh just 4.7g, pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, and customizable liquid silicone tips to give users advanced comfort. We also get three high-definition mics to give us ANC, which can be adjusted between a Light, and Maximum mode to control just how much you want to block out external noise. And the Nothing Ear (1) also features Transparency Mode to let you hear everything that goes around you.

Further, the new Nothing Ear (1) earphones feature Clear Voice Technology for loud and clear calls, and you will be able to use them for 5.7 hours non-stop before having to place them back into their charging case, which is also compatible with all Qi chargers. They also come packed with Find My Earbud, EQ, Gesture Control customization via the Ear (1) App, In-Ear Detection, and Fast Pairing.

They will be available in limited quantities on July 31 at 9 am, while open sales will begin on August 17, 2021. You will be able to get them across 45 countries and regions, and you will also be able to get them at nothing.tech and select retailers. And just in case you were wondering, yes, the Nothing Ear (1) earphones are also sweat and water splash resistant.

Source PRNewswire