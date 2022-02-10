Nothing ear (1) adds Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa in latest firmware update

Nothing has recently released a new firmware update to the Nothing Ear (1) that added support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. The smart assistant can easily be toggled, and it will allow users to skips tracks and go back to previous songs, as well as ask about the calendar, notifications, and other assistant-related settings.

Nothing previously said that it doesn’t have any plans to implement and add support for smart assistants on its TWS earbuds. It appears that the company went ahead and added support anyway, and the Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds now support the three major assistants from Google, Apple, and Amazon.

9to5Google confirmed that the firmware build with 0.6700.1.86 adds support for the new feature and that it is currently rolling out to all users, reportedly. Users will be able to trigger the assistant by using the triple-tap on either earbud that will activate Google Assistant on Android, Siri on iOS, and Alexa on other supported devices. It’s unclear if the firmware update adds any other features, but as always, it likely includes software and audio optimizations, as well as some small tweaks to enhance the listening experience.

9to5Google comes across an issue where the triple-tap feature would often go unregistered, and they recommend deleting and re-installing the ear (1) app to resolve any problems that you might come across. As always, you can also try turning off Bluetooth and turning it back on again to see if that resolves the problem.

What other new features would you like to see arrive to the new Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds? Do you often use smart virtual assistants on your devices, and when connected to wireless earbuds? Let us know in the comments below!