Report: Nothing could launch its first Android smartphone next month

Last month, we speculated that Nothing could be working on an Android smartphone. We suspected that Nothing had been working on a Snapdragon-powered smartphone due to the cryptic tweets its founder Carl Pe and the company's official handle had been sharing. Now, a report from TechCrunch claims that Nothing is indeed working on an Android smartphone and it could launch as soon as next month.

The report details that Nothing has been working on this smartphone for over one and a half years. The effort has finally come to fruition as the company reportedly looking to launch it next month. TechCrunch reports that Nothing's founder Carl Pei showcased the company's first Android smartphone to several key executives at the MWC event. He also posted a photo with Qualcomm’s SVP Enrico Salvatori from the event with the caption, “Looking forward to working together.”

"Nothing has been working on a smartphone for over a year and plans to unveil it by next month, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told TechCrunch. The entrepreneur has shown off a prototype of the device in meetings with several key executives from the industry at this week’s Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, according to a source close to the company."

The report adds that the smartphone will share some design elements with the Ear (1). The smartphone could come with a transparent-ish back, but 'nothing' (pun intended) has been confirmed as of now. The company has previously said that it's "speeding up" development to launch five new products, and now we could see it launch its first Android smartphone in April.

For now, not a lot of details about the Nothing smartphone have been revealed. It's safe to assume that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset and will run on Android 12, but it remains unclear if the company is planning to target the flagship or the mid-range market. Carl Pei could again do a OnePlus here and launch the smartphone with flagships specs at a "killer" price.

Source: TechCrunch