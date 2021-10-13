Nothing has debuted its first wireless earbuds in late July, and the company has shipped well over 100,000 products, which is very respectable from a brand new, fresh company without much reputation. Today, Nothing has announced that thanks to its first round of success, it will partner up with Qualcomm to “deliver richer, more immersive experiences” to Nothing’s customers.

This means that you should expect to see future Nothing products to use Snapdragon chips inside them and support more audio formats, and even potentially make pairing faster and easier across multiple devices. The company has also announced that it has received $50 million in Series A extension investments, meaning that the company is on the right track to develop even more products in the near future.

“The successful launch of our first product, ear (1), proved that there is room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today’s sea of sameness. Users deserve better products that are simpler to use, accessible, yet look amazing,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “Seamless connectivity is paramount to achieving our vision of a future without barriers between people and technology. We look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies and our strategic investors to achieve Nothing’s next phase of growth.” “We are excited to help Nothing bring to life its highly anticipated ecosystem of tech products,” said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice-president and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “By combining the power and efficiency of Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices, we are fostering the development of innovative products that are intended to benefit consumers and deliver richer, more immersive experiences.”

Qualcomm has recently announced its AptX Lossless Bluetooth audio codec, which will also likely be supported on future Nothing wireless earbuds, although we have no information, rumors, or any leaks on when they may arrive.