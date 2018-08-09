Watch the Samsung Galaxy Note9 Unpacked event live here (video)

Four hours to go, and the next Galaxy will become official at 11a ET. There’s little unknown about the Note9, but Samsung always finds a way to surprise us, and those in the audience. Join us for the live stream of the Galaxy Note9 event. We’ll be there in New York to bring you coverage from the ground, here on the website, on our YouTube channel, as well as across all of our social media.

In addition to the smarter S-Pen and the 4,000mAh battery, we’re expecting a Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 inside, aided by 6- or 8GB of RAM, mutiple storage options, and a rather high price-point. This phone is the one Samsung is hoping could put an end to the slow sales of its flagship devices. Whether it will be accompanied by the rumored Galaxy Watch, or that will be the highlight of IFA is yet unknown. Tons of accessories should accompany the Note9, and a dual wireless charger as well. Check back at the proper time, sit back, and enjoy the Galaxy Note9 Unpacked event live stream.

Event starts at 11a ET, but we’ve prepared a table with time zone conversions below.

Click here to find out the Galaxy Note9 Unpacked event start time in your location!