Samsung pushing out Galaxy Note9 Android Pie-based One UI

Samsung’s Galaxy Android Pie update was officially scheduled for a roll-out in early 2019. The information is as official as it gets, as Samsung has been teasing the Android 9 refresh on its Samsung+ app. Thanks to leaked firmwares we knew that the Samsung Experience 10 UI will bring a lot of facelifts and interface overhauls. However, at their past Developer Conference, Samsung introduced One UI, which is the natural evolution of Samsung Experience (which is what TouchWiz became).

Registrations were open last week for the Galaxy Note9 One UI beta, based off of Android 9 Pie. While a download was not immediately available, it was a clear proof of the company’s intentions. Galaxy Note9 phones in Germany and India have been confirmed to receive the beta.

According to SamMobile, the firmware version being pushed out is N960FXXU2ZRKQ. It contains Android 9.0 Pie as well as the new One UI. If you want an early taste at all of this, you will need to act quickly and register for the beta on the Samsung Members app.