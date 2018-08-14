Samsung says Galaxy S9 sales not weak, promises Note9 battery won’t explode



When talking about sales of Galaxy S9 and S9+ flagships, words like “lower-than-expected” and “lackluster” were often used. Rumor has it that the Note9 was introduced earlier this year in order for Samsung to regain momentum. Despite all these reports, and poorer-than-expected quarterly results, Samsung Electronics President Koh Dong-jin said that this was not true.

“When we look at the trend of the Galaxy S9 sales, the figure has been increasing, and in some regions, the performance even outpaced the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8 was released in April last year, and the Galaxy S9 went on sales in March. When we look at the first six months, sales rather increased by 6 percent“, he added.

Furthermore, in order to boost the momentum of the Note9, the executive is addressing one of the company’s sequelae, namely the explosions of the discontinued Note7. Those refraining from buying a Note9 should know that the Note9 battery “is safer than ever. Users do not have to worry about the batteries anymore“, Koh added. The Note9 battery is one of the largest in a Note product, and engineers are confident regarding its safety. He also believes that the Galaxy Note9 will sell better than the Galaxy Note8.