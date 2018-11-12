Galaxy S8 and Note8 to also get Samsung One UI

Samsung’s Developer Conference last week brought some exciting news, which includes foldable smartphones, adopting notches, and enhancing the user experience by improving the UI. Good old TouchWiz became Samsung Experience UI, which will soon become the next big things Samsung calls One UI. It is expected to have “less clutter” while being “more intuitive”. You can read about the One UI paradigm here.

What Samsung didn’t say, and we were left wondering, is which phones will get the new One UI. It is safe to assume that the upcoming models (Galaxy F foldable phone, Galaxy S10 family) and the current flagships (Note9, Galaxy S9 range) will be on the list. A report from Korea recently hinted that developers were working on One UI for the Note8, so that’s reassuring.

While you will likely have to wait a tad longer for One UI to reach your phone, a recent leak from Twitter adds the Galaxy S8 to the list as well. Ice universe claims to have information from an unnamed Samsung official. According to him, both the S8 series and the Note8 will get the new UI at one point. We’ll just have to wait and see.