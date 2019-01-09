Notchless iPhone? iPad Mini leaks | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, one of Apple’s suppliers just developed some new technology that could shrink the iPhone’s notch significantly. New polarizing leaks of the heavily-rumored iPad Mini 5 have just emerged on Twitter. Two new colors of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will launch in the following days. Benchmarks show us the specs as well of what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be capable of. We end today’s show with leaks for Xiaomi’s upcoming AirPod replacements.
- Apple may have found a way to get rid of the notch created by Face ID
- This could be the new iPad mini 5, but there’s no flash in sight
- Fragrant Red and Comet Blue Huawei Mate 20 Pro coming this week
- The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is starting to show us what it’s made of
- Check out the new Xiaomi Mi Air true wireless earbuds
