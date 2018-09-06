We may see notches in Samsung smartphones in the future

Samsung has been working hard to give us a larger screen-to-body ratio on their smartphones without the need of using the notch. Unfortunately, a new patent shows that they have also considered using a notch as a tool to improve. The big difference is that this notch won’t be placed on the front panel.

February 2017 is the date when Samsung filed the “Electronic Device Including Bended Display and Image Displaying Method Therethrough” patent in Korea. This would bring us a smartphone with an edge display and a notch on the side. This “edge notch” is designed to include the device’s physical buttons. The patent would allow Samsung to completely eliminate side bezels, but just imagine dropping it on its side. The best thing about this patent found by Galaxy Club is the fact that we know that patents don’t always turn into real-life products. Therefore, Galaxy devices may still remain notch free for some time.