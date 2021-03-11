Ginger Labs, the creator of the best-selling note-taking app Notability, has announced that it is unveiling a new Mac app that will deliver the same set of features as its best-selling iPad app. The new app will be using Apple’s Mac Catalyst technology. As per the company, it is optimized to take full advantage of the larger screen size, keyboard, and speed of Mac. What’s even better, Notability on Mac is free to download for current customers of iPad and iPhone.

Notability enables users to capture ideas and create seamless hand-written digital notes. And the new Mac gives users all the features they love on Notabiilty for iPad.

“Mac Catalyst enables us to maintain feature parity across Apple devices, something we’ve wanted to offer for a long time,” shared Marc Provost, Notability’s Director. “This can be especially useful for students who take notes on iPad and also use a Mac for studying. They can easily pick up where they left off with the same functionality and experience.”

For the unaware, native Mac apps built with Mac Catalyst can share code with your iPad apps, and you can add more features just for Mac. These apps can be fully controlled using just the keyboard, access more iOS frameworks, and take advantage of the all-new look of macOS Big Sur.

Hence, Notability on Mac now includes popular features like:

Shape Detection

Favorite Tools

Paper Backgrounds

Apple Pencil support using Sidecar

Digital planners, Handwriting Recognition, Stickers, Math Conversion, and more available in the Notability Shop

Current users of Notability on iPad can download the new Mac version for free on the Mac App Store. New users can purchase Notability for the discounted price of $3.99 for a limited time (regularly $8.99), and can use the Notability app experience on their Mac, iPad, and iPhone for a single purchase.